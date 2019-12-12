Kent’s Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had a “wholly successful” mission on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019.

This mission was another step towards verifying New Shepard for human spaceflight as they continue to mature the safety and reliability of the vehicle.

This was the 6th flight for this particular New Shepard vehicle. Blue Origin has so far reused two boosters five times each consecutively, and this launch marks a record with this booster completing its 6th flight to space and back.

Here’s more from your Kent-based rocket scientists:

This particular rocket has been an operational payload vehicle for several flights, meaning there are no more updates to the system.

This was also the 9th commercial payload mission for New Shepard, and we are proud to be have flown our 100th customer on board (with 23 customer payloads on board today). Also on the vehicle were thousands of postcards from students around the world for our nonprofit Club for the Future. The Club’s mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help visualize the future of life in space.

Mission Stats: