At Tuesday night’s Kent City Council, Public Works employees Josh Evans, CJ Burleigh and George Naill were honored:

On Oct. 4, 2019, the three of them happened upon an accident right after it happened.

One vehicle was on its side and smoke was coming out of it. CJ used the service truck to block the intersection and started containing leaking fluids. Josh worked with George to break the windshield so the trapped woman could exit the vehicle. Josh stayed with her to comfort her until the paramedics arrived.



“Their actions exemplify the core values of the City of Kent and the Kent Police Department,” the council said. “They’re being commended for their quick actions to aid a community member in danger.”

