Kent City Councilmember Satwinder Kaur recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements Public sector resource management Community planning and development Effective local leadership



Those who earn the certificate continue to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community, and further developing leadership skills.

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King.

“Our Certificate of Municipal Leadership program helps mayors and councilmembers sharpen the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

Councilmember Kaur completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction. Kaur serves on a number of boards and committees regionally, including serve as the chair on Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Advisory Council.

AWC serves its member through advocacy, education, and service. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.