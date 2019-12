At Tuesday night’s (Dec. 10) Kent City Council meeting, lawmakers elected Toni Troutner as the new Council President.

Outgoing Council President Bill Boyce handed the gavel to incoming Council President Toni Troutner, whose term begins Jan. 1, 2020.

“Congratulations Council President Troutner – we are excited to have you in your new role!”

More info on Troutner here: https://www.kentwa.gov/city-hall/kent-city-council/councilmember-toni-troutner