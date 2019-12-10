Come celebrate the official kickoff of the 20/20 Relay for Life season kickoff on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This free event will be held at the Kent Meridian High School Cafeteria.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 6:30 p.m..

Please RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/547177282751408/

“Make sure you mark yourself interested or going to this event so you receive event updates.

We hope to see you there!”

Kent Meridian High School is located at 10020 SE 256th Street: