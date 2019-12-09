The Rotary Club of Kent is now accepting donations and reservations for its annual charity auction, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

With the theme “Create,” the auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Lindbloom Student Center at Green River Community College.

Chartered in 1958, The Rotary Club of Kent is one of the oldest service clubs in the area. The annual charity auction raises $100,000 for the Kent Rotary Foundation and funds a wide variety of charitable projects primarily in the greater Kent community.

Over the years the Club has provided more than $1 million in scholarships for Kent students. Additional projects include Backpacks Buddies – providing weekend meals for youth in need, the annual Fishing Experience, Music4Life, Harvest Against Hunger and a wide variety of projects supporting local charitable efforts. The annual dinner and auction brings together more than 300 business and community leaders for an evening of fun that benefits the community.

The auction is only possible with the generous donations of merchandise, gift certificates and cash from merchants, business owners and community supporters.

To donate, learn about sponsorships and buy tickets to the event talk to a Rotarian or visit the rotary website at: www.kentrotary.com/escapdes.php.

The Rotary Club of Kent Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization (EIN 91-1522960).

Contacts: