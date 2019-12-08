A special celebration took place Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019 at around 7 a.m. when the Kent Police Department and Target hosted the Heroes & Helpers (Shop with a Cop) event to help children from Kent Youth and Family Services to purchase holiday gifts for their families.

Here’s more from Kent P.D.:

Target Grant and Gift cards donated from the community provided in-need kids a chance to shop for holiday gifts this season.

During this in-store shopping event, 60 children are paired with Kent Police Officers and staff who helped them in picking out holiday gifts for the kids and their families.

Mayor Dana Ralph, Baily Stober, Chief Rafael Padilla, Kent Staff, as well as over 20 Officers and their families participated in this annual event. This is the 6th year in a row that Target has opened their doors and partnered with the Kent Police and Kent Youth and Family Services.

“Participating in this event provides the Kent Police with a great opportunity to share in a wonderful event centered on Kent youth. “Just seeing these kids smile means the most” said Kent Police participant Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

Thank you to all those that participated and helped making this even successful.

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department.