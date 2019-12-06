Kent Winterfest – presented by the Kent Lions – will be held this Saturday, Dec. 7 at Kent Station!

Join in the holiday spirit with live seasonal music from local choirs and bands, inflatable season decorations for fun photo opportunities, complimentary hot cider, hot chocolate, popcorn, Holiday Story Time in the Kent Library (3:30 p.m.), and, a visit from Santa!

Santa will arrive to Town Square at 5:00 p.m. to count down the lighting of the 35’ Christmas tree and the entire Town Square, synchronized to music & lights.

WHAT: Kent Winterfest – a gift from the Kent Lions to the entire community of Kent.

WHEN: Saturday, De. 7, 2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way: