The Kent Downtown Partnership’s annual Christmas Event and Toy Drive will be this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Half Lion Public House.

This year the KDP’s Toy Drive will benefit The Auburn Food Bank.

“We are teaming up with our friends at Half Lion Public House, at Riverbend Golf Course for a family-FUN-filled day!”

“Get a FREE photo with Santa, decorate Christmas cookies, bring your personal gifts for us to wrap (ALSO FREE!), eat lunch and of course…give us the chance to catch up on what’s going on in your world!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1009889006025520/

Half Lion Public House is located at 2019 W. Meeker Street: