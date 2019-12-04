On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, the Rotary Club of Kent recognized two students from Mountain View Academy as Students of the Month.

Pictured above are Club President Erik Olsen, Rotarian Kim Walley, students Sofia Sednef and Kevin Hermosillo, and Rotarian Mark Scarff.

The Rotary also donated $500 to Kent Youth and Family Services for their annual Shop With A Cop event to provide children an opportunity to spend $100 or more at Kent’s East Hill Target to buy gifts with officers for the holidays.