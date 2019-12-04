On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at around 4:45 p.m., Kent Police were dispatched to the report of a train vs. pedestrian collision that occurred near the area of S. 266th St. and Ives Ave (map below).

Officers arrived on scene, where they discovered a deceased male.

Police say that initial indications are that the collision appears to have been the result of intentional actions on the part of the pedestrian victim.

Trains on the BNSF tracks experienced some delays as Kent Police conducted the investigation.

Kent Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased, pending notification to his family.