The City of Kent announced this week that it will be offering a new, 6-week course intended to “deepen the understanding and knowledge about local government and how it operates.”

The free courses are designed to educate, inform and build experience for inspired youth up to our interested adults.

Classes will take place every Wednesday from 6 – 8:30 p.m., which allows participants to get work done during the day, then come to City Hall in the evening.

Here’s more from the city:

‘Kent 101’ is a free program that offers emerging leaders the opportunity to better understand how local government works through both lecture and interactive activities. This experience that is celebrated with a certificate at graduation which take place at the end of the courses at a Kent City Council meeting.

This program is perfect for a high school student who is looking for career inspiration, college students who need more experience before joining the work force, working adults who want to have a stronger understanding about government work, or anyone who is retired and looking to be more involved in their community.

Benefits:

Meeting local elected officials and staff Exposure to how the city functions, operates, services offered, the different departments and how everything is connected Become an active member of your community Gaining first-hand experience with how ideas move through City Hall and become implemented Have a better understanding of the city you live in Great addition to a resume



Kent 101 Objectives:

To actively involve and engage Kent residents and businesses to help them understand how City government works To improve communication with the City and those who live, work or go to school here To provide insight into how decisions are made, how City finances are managed and how City departments operate To empower more residents and businesses to become more engaged in City government and to become involved in making decisions that affect and improve Kent for all

How to Apply:

Kent 101 is free and open to people 16 and older. Must be a resident of the City of Kent, or have a business located in the City of Kent Miss no more than 1 class session to graduate



Complete and submit your application online by 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. Participants will be notified of their selection for the program by Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Apply online now.