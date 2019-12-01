A fire caused by hot fireplace ashes stored on a deck displaced nine residents of an apartment complex in the 24100 block of 62nd Way South in Kent early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019.
Puget Sound Fire said the blaze was confined to a balcony and single unit, with smoke and heat damage to a second unit.
One pet perished, but there were no other injuries.
The Red Cross was on the scene, assisting 9 residents from two units.
“Dispose of ashes in a metal container with tight fitting lid and away (from) combustibles,” firefighters said in a Tweet.
